 MP: Ex-CEO Of Sidhi Panchayat IAS Rahul Namdev To Face Probe
The Panchayat and Rural Development Department will write a letter to the General Administration Department seeking an inquiry against Ghote.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The difficulties of a 2017-batch IAS officer Rahul Namdev Ghote may increase in the coming days. An inquiry may be conducted against Ghote in connection with the irregularities in rural development work at Kusmi block in Sidhi district.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department will write a letter to the General Administration Department seeking an inquiry against Ghote. Ghote was shifted from the post of CEO of the Sidhi district Panchayat on August 21 as deputy secretary to Mantralaya.

CEO of Kusmi Janpad Panchayat SN Dwivedi has been working there for ten years. Apart from that, several officers’ involvement in the irregularities has come to light. According to sources, the names of many senior officers associated with the case have also been exposed.

