MP: Ex-CEO Of Sidhi Panchayat IAS Rahul Namdev To Face Probe

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The difficulties of a 2017-batch IAS officer Rahul Namdev Ghote may increase in the coming days. An inquiry may be conducted against Ghote in connection with the irregularities in rural development work at Kusmi block in Sidhi district.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department will write a letter to the General Administration Department seeking an inquiry against Ghote. Ghote was shifted from the post of CEO of the Sidhi district Panchayat on August 21 as deputy secretary to Mantralaya.

In the past two years, technical work approval worth crores of rupees was issued without the nod of the competent authorities. According to the MNREGA Act, the collector and Panchayat CEO can take a decision on engaging agencies to carry out any work. The officials committed a lot of irregularities in the construction work in Kusmi. Incomplete works were shown as complete and payments made.

Work order for construction of PCC road, drains, bridges, culverts, stop dams, returning wall and other works were done without the approval of proper authorities. When Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel came to know of it, he sent a team from Jabalpur to inquire the case. During the inquiry, it came to light that there were massive irregularities in the construction work. The government is taking action against the guilty officials on the basis of the inquiry report. Rural Engineering Services engineer Himanshu Tiwari has been suspended.

CEO of Kusmi Janpad Panchayat SN Dwivedi has been working there for ten years. Apart from that, several officers’ involvement in the irregularities has come to light. According to sources, the names of many senior officers associated with the case have also been exposed.