MP: Engineering student found hanging on college campus in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jul 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging from a tree on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Saturday, police said.
Uddeshya Ahirwar, a fourth year student of mechanical engineering, was found hanging from a tree near a complex in the MANIT campus, said Anil Vajpayee, in-charge of Kamla Nagar police station.
Ahirwar stayed in the hostel of the institute, the official said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step.
MANIT is a prominent engineering institute run under the Centre's Ministry of Education.
