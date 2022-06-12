Bhopal: Youth Parliament at MANIT discusses wide-ranging issues

Screen shot of participants |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Young ‘parliamentarians’ deliberated on a variety of issues ranging from pandemic management to economic downfall, India’s stand on Ukraine crisis to postponement of railway schedules.

It was part of National Youth Parliament ’22, held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Saturday. It was organised by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs at MANIT by the latter’s debating society, DEBSOC.

DEBSOC received more than 400 applications for the event and only top 27 could make it to the final list. At the Youth Parliament, a bill on NEP 2021 was also laid, which was passed after much deliberation.

DEBSOC spokesperson Shailendra Choudhary said, “It was for the first time that a youth parliament was organised in our institute and our team did a great job in making it happen. We got much required support from our Professor Ravi Dwivedi and Vilas Warudkar. The students were amazing speakers and left no stone unturned in pointing out the flaws of opponents.”

