 MP Elections 2023: 'Ravi Shankar Prasad Should First Win Election From Somewhere', Says Former CM Kamal Nath On BJP MP's Remark
Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has hit back at the remark of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Member of Parliament (MP) Ravi Shankar Parsad saying he (Prasad) should himself first win election from somewhere and then tell.

Nath made the remark while speaking to ANI in the state capital Bhopal on Friday in view of BJP MP Prasad's remark that Nath is in trouble in Chhindwara for the upcoming state assembly polls.

"He (Ravi Shankar Prasad) may keep saying anything. Ravi Shankar Prasad himself should first win the election from somewhere and then tell," Nath told ANI.

article-image

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Prasad took potshots at Kamal Nath saying he went to Chhindwara yesterday (November 2) and Nath is in trouble in Chhindwara for upcoming state assembly polls.

"I went to Chhindwara yesterday. Kamal Nath Ji is in trouble in Chhindwara. It would not be a surprise if he loses there in the upcoming state assembly polls. There is a campaign of desperation there, according to my observation," Prasad said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

article-image

