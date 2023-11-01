 MP Elections 2023: 'People Have Decided To Bid Farewell To CM Chouhan,' Says Former MP CM Kamal Nath
Updated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has taken a pot-shot at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that people of the state have decided to give CM Chouhan a warm farewell.

Nath made the remark while addressing an election rally in Kareli in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Wednesday.

"Wherever I go, I see that people have decided to give CM Chouhan a warm farewell. Shivraj Singh's 22,000 announcements and his announcement machine was running at double speed in the last five months. The battery of the announcement machine is going to run out soon. If he did not lie every day, his food would not get digested," Nath said.

He further said the picture of the state was in front of the people.

article-image

"Today, the picture of the entire state is in front of you (Public), how the state has been ruined. Ruined Agriculture system, ruined education facility, ruined health facility, ruined industry facility, ruined economy facility, ruined law and order situation, ruined Panchayat system and ruined rations facility. How much can I say? This ruined state is in front of you today," the former CM said.

Nath also said that the biggest challenge he saw was the future of the youth of the state as there were one crore unemployed youth in the state.

"I look towards the youth of the state; the biggest challenge I face today is the future of these youth. Today's youth does not want any contract or commission; he wants an employment opportunity. These youths will build the future of the state in future. If the future of these youth remains in darkness, then how will the state be built? This is the biggest challenge. One crore youth are unemployed in Madhya Pradesh," Nath added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

