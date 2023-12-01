 MP Elections 2023: Exit Polls BJP’s Attempt To Pressure Officials, Kamal Nath Asks Congress Workers To Buckle Up
Claiming that the BJP has lost the elections, Kamal Nath said, “All Congress workers should come to the field with full force."

Anamika PathakUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday claimed that some Exit Poll results were deliberately created in order to create pressure on the officials. He issued a video statement to boost the party workers and asked them to come to the field with full force. 

Claiming that the BJP has lost the elections, Kamal Nath said, “All Congress workers should come to the field with full force. BJP has lost the elections. Some exit polls have been deliberately created to frustrate Congress workers and to create pressure on officials by creating a false atmosphere.”

“This conspiracy is not going to succeed. All Congress officials, district presidents, district in-charges, heads of Morcha organisations and cell officials should get involved in their respective work and conduct fair counting of votes,” he added.

'We are ready to win'

He further said, “We are all ready to win. We are all united. If you feel any problem then please talk to me directly. Congress Party is going to form a government on December 3.”

It is noteworthy that ahead of the assembly election results, most exit polls on Thursday predicted victory for the saffron party with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress.

