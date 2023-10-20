 MP Elections 2023: Denied Ticket From Bhander, Congress General Secy Bhanu Thakur Joins BJP
MP Elections 2023: Denied Ticket From Bhander, Congress General Secy Bhanu Thakur Joins BJP

Congress has approved the name of Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander assembly seat of the state in its first list.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and party's state General Secretary Bhanu Thakur joined BJP on Friday after he was denied ticket from Bhander assembly constituency in Datia district for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

Congress has approved the name of Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander assembly seat of the state in its first list. Angry, Bhanu Thakur resigned from the party two days ago. He had also shared information in this regard on social media.

Cries injustice

According to information, Thakur has accused Congress of taking an unjust decision. He said that there are 10 lakh votes of Khangar, Parihar and Rai community in the state, everyone should be given their due. “The party had promised a ticket in the 2023 assembly elections, but once again injustice has been done,” he said.

The grand old party released its second list of 88 candidates on Thursday midnight giving tickets to 41 new faces and five BJP turncoats in its second list of 85 candidates, and replaced three candidates in its first list.

