MP Elections 2023: Congress' 2nd List Sparks Uproar, Effigies Burnt In Shujalpur, Warning To Top Brass In Seoni Malwa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after Congress released its second list of 88 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday midnight, discontentment among some of the leaders and their supporters came to the fore. As soon as the list was released, protests erupted in Jaora of Ratlam district, Shujalpur of Shajapur, Burhanpur, Semaria of Rewa district, Gotegaon in Narsinghpur and Seoni Malwa of Narmadapuram.

The opposition party has changed its candidates on 4 seats. Five leaders from BJP have been given tickets.

In Shujalpur, the Congress workers protested against the party giving ticket to liquor businessman Ramveer Singh Sikarwar. They raised slogans like 'Liquor contractor will not work'. In Jaora, Congress workers burnt the effigy of party candidate Himmat Shrimal. Meanwhile, in Seoni Malwa, supporters of former MLA Omprakash Raghuvanshi raised slogans in his favour after he was denied ticket by the party. Congress has given ticket to Ajay Balram Patel from Seoni Malwa.

'Congress will face consequences in assembly elections'

The workers said that the top leadership of the party has taken a wrong decision. “We oppose it. If the candidate is not changed then Congress will have to suffer the consequences in the assembly elections.” they said.

Congress District Vice President Sushil Khatri even announced his resignation after Raghuvanshi was denied ticket. He said that not giving ticket to the person who kept Congress alive in the Seoni Malwa assembly is a very wrong decision. Congress workers are hurt by this.

Omprakash Raghuvanshi, on the other hand, claimed that his name figured on the top in all the surveys conducted by the party. He also said that he will have a discussion with the top leadership after which a decision will be taken.

'Leaders sold for Rs 7 crore'

Congress has made Ramveer Singh Sikarwar its candidate from Shujalpur seat. Yogendra Singh Bunty was also making a claim from here. On Friday morning, Bunty's supporters burnt the effigy of Ramveer Singh Sikarwar. Block Congress President Hirendra Singh Yadav said, “All the leaders of the high command were sold for Rs. 7 crores. The consequences of giving a ticket to a liquor contractor will have to be faced in the elections.”

Protests in Burhanpur at 2 am

Congress has given ticket to independent MLA Thakur Surendra Singh Shera Bhaiya from Burhanpur assembly. While his supporters celebrated, at 2 o'clock in the night, some people protested by burning Congress effigies. The protesting workers said that the party has insulted the minority leaders by giving ticket to an independent MLA. “If the party does not change its decision, we will resign,” they said.

After giving the ticket to Shekhar Choudhary from Gotegaon assembly in the first list, Congress has removed his name from the second list. And has given ticket to former Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati. This has caused a tiff between Choudhary and the grand old party. While talking to the media, Shekhar Chaudhary said, “I will contest the elections. Till now I have not received any call or message from the high command. Currently I am going to meet Kamal Nath ji. And I will contest elections on behalf of Congress.”

