 MP Elections 2023: BJP Replaces Balaghat Nominee Mausam Bisen On Her 'Request', Fields Her Father Gaurishankar
MP Elections 2023: BJP Replaces Balaghat Nominee Mausam Bisen On Her 'Request', Fields Her Father Gaurishankar

On Monday, the official nomination forms were submitted in the name of Gaurishankar Bisen, an official confirmed.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has fielded senior leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Gaurishankar Bisen from the Balaghat assembly seat on the last day of filing of nominations for the elections in place of his daughter Mausam Bisen, who was declared as the official nominee.

Earlier, the senior Bisen filed his nomination from Balaghat as a "dummy" candidate. The BJP had said Bisen's daughter would file her nomination in the course of time.

After her father submitted the nomination form to the district returning officer, Mausam Bisen told reporters that she had requested the BJP to replace her due to "personal and health reasons".

Polling on November 17

"I had requested the party to field a new candidate from Balaghat. The party has now decided to field Gaurishankar Bisenji," she said.

District Returning Officer Girish Mishra also confirmed receiving the official party form (AB form) from Gaurishankar Bisen.

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.

