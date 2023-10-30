MP Elections 2023: BJP Leader Kamlesh Agrawal Resigns After Party Denies Ticket In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): While Bharatiya Janata Party's city president Prabhat Sahu resigned from his post just 24 hours after the country's Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jabalpur, a few hours later Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Kamlesh Agrawal also resigned.

He announced to contest elections from North Central Jabalpur. Agrawal has also prepared to submit nomination form from the North Central Assembly constituency. Whereas BJP has made former state president of Yuva Morcha Abhilash Pandey its candidate from North Central Assembly constituency, who has also filed his nomination.

Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Kamlesh Agrawal said that he has been serving the Bharatiya Janata Party for the last 25 years. But for the last three elections they are being lured only with tickets. In 2018 also he was asked to give a ticket but it was not given. Even after giving him the mayor's ticket in the 2022 municipal elections, he was rejected and again he has not been given the ticket.

People in favour of Agrawal

Agrawal said that the people of the area have asked him to contest the elections, hence he will file his nomination form because he had already taken the nomination form a week ago. The name of any candidate is not considered finalised until the scrutiny is done.

He further said that he has been serving the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1992. He has been a councillor for the last four times. But despite this the party did not give him the ticket. He said that he has no resentment towards any party or candidate. The people of the area have said that he is going to fill the form.

Agrawal to contest elections independent

On not getting the ticket, Agrawal said that I feel that I have become very helpless. If the party considers my modesty as my weakness then it is wrong, hence I am going to fill in my form. We are getting a lot of love from the public and workers.

Kamlesh Agrawal said that if the party does not give him a chance and the public demands him to contest the elections, then he will definitely contest the elections as an independent. After this announcement by Agrawal, there was a stir in the North Central Assembly constituency.