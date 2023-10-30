MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah To Hold Closed Door Meet With BJP Leaders In Gwalior Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gwalior-Chambal region is undergoing the phase of internal feuds ahead of state assembly elections with some party leaders unhappy over ticket distribution. In order to quell the dissatisfaction among the party leaders, union home minister Amit Shah is coming to Gwalior on Monday. Shah will not go among the voters for campaigning; rather, he will only meet the dissatisfied party leaders, remove their anger and encourage the people of the organization to get involved in election work.

How worried and serious the saffron party is about Gwalior Chambal can be easily gauged from the fact that the most powerful leader of the party and the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi has come to Gwalior twice in just 19 days while Home Minister Amit Shah has been visiting the district every month for the last three months.

The home minister will come to Gwalior at 4 pm. The program has been prepared in a hurry because the party high command received feedback that despite the declaration of the candidates for elections, the workers are yet to leave their homes for campaigning.

Narendra Tomar busy campaigning

It is noteworthy that the party has fielded senior leader of the region and union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar from Dimani constituency due to which he is busy campaigning in the area. Tomar is not able to spend much time outside of Morena. At present, the entire command of Gwalior Chambal is held by union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to sources, Amit Shah will reach Gwalior by special plane. From there, he will reach Hotel Radisson Blu located in the city center by road, where he will hold a meeting of officials and leaders associated with the organization of Gwalior-Chambal division. While he will give mantras for victory to the party workers, Shah will also talk to some angry leaders of the BJP who have not been given tickets.

Apart from union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, state home minister Narottam Mishra, all the declared candidates of the region will also be present in this meeting. Shah is reaching Gwalior with feedback from every seat.

Responsibilities to be fixed

BJP sources said that Shah will hold a meeting of party heads of eight districts of Gwalior Chambal. They will discuss the upcoming strategy after taking information about the preparations made so far for the elections and will also finalize it. Sources also said that in this meeting, District Presidents of all the districts, General Secretaries, District Convenors appointed for the elections, Assembly Convenors will be present. Overseas in-charges are being called. Responsibility will also be fixed to convince the upset leaders of the area so that the rebellion can be reduced.

BJP's performance in Gwalior Chambal region in 2018 was very poor. Out of 34 assembly seats here, BJP could win only 7 seats. Congress not only surprised everyone by winning 26 seats but also ousted the 15-year-old strong BJP government in the state.

