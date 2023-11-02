MP Elections 2023: 5 BJP, 6 Congress Rebels Refuse To Withdraw Nominations On Last Day

MP Elections 2023: Deadline For Nomination Withdrawal Over; 5 BJP, 6 Congress Rebels Still In Poll Battlefield |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five BJP leaders and six Congress rebels refused to withdraw the nominations for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday-- the last day to withdraw candidature.

On two days, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 hours each (11 am to 3 pm) were given for withdrawal of nominations.

In these 8 hours, BJP has succeeded in convincing 4 and Congress 3 big leaders. In Bhopal, Congress candidate Naresh Gyanchandani cried after former MLA Jitendra Daga withdrew his nomination.

On Thursday, Pannabai, wife of BJP MLA Panchulal Prajapati from Mangawan (Rewa), and former BJP Mandal President Ramesh Malviya from Alot (Ratlam) withdrew their names. CM persuaded Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Kamlesh Aggarwal. Aggarwal was contesting as an independent candidate from Jabalpur North-Central.

Talking about Congress, on Thursday, former MLA Jitendra Daga, who was fighting elections as an independent candidate from Huzur (Bhopal) and Sihora (Jabalpur) candidate Kaushalya Gotiya withdrew their nominations. Former MLA from Jhabua, Xavier Meda also agreed and took his nomination back while six big leaders of Congress are still adamant on contesting the elections as independent.

Harsh Vardhan resigns from BJP

Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan, son of former BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, resigned from the primary membership of BJP on Thursday. He was a state executive member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Harshvardhan had filled the independent nomination form after not getting the ticket from BJP from Burhanpur. Former BJP district president Kamleshwar Devalia is contesting as an independent candidate from Niwari seat. Devalia is an old leader of BJP. In Morena, former minister Rustam Singh has also left BJP and joined BSP. His son Rakesh is a candidate from BSP.

Former Congress state secretary Khamra joins BJP

Paksha Khamra, who rebelled against Congress from Govindpura (Bhopal) and filed an independent form, joined BJP on Thursday. He has been the state secretary of Congress. Congress rebel Nasir Islam is contesting as an independent from Bhopal North. Former MLA from Mhow (Indore) Antar Singh Darbar has resigned from the primary membership of Congress. He is an independent candidate.