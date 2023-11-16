MP Elections 2023: 16 BSF Companies Deployed Across 276 'Highly Sensitive' Polling Centres Of Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen BSF (Border Security Forces) battalions would be stationed in the Gwalior district's 'extremely sensitive' polling booths in anticipation of Friday's elections in Madhya Pradesh, an official announced.

In order to ensure a smooth voting process, the BSF personnel would be stationed across 276 extremely sensitive polling places identified by the district administration.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, "We have pointed out 276 highly sensitive polling centres in the district and BSF jawans will be deployed here. We have received 16 BSF companies for the same. Apart from this, we are continuously ensuring the mobility of the area."

Chandel added, "In addition, 130 sector mobile police will visit eight to ten polling places with the sector magistrate in the extremely sensitive polling centers and make sure the security arrangements are in place."

"Besides, we will use drones in the city and we have ensured that wireless communication is maintained by installing sets in rural areas. We have got SP rank and DSP rank level officers from outside and they are also being fully utilised. A police force of around 7000 personnel have been deployed. We hope that people will vote peacefully, safely and fearlessly and in maximum numbers in the district," he added.

The officer went on to warn that anyone found guilty of any infractions within the district will face consequences.

"If anyone commits any violation, action will be taken against him. On the other hand, action will be taken against anyone who is seen in the city from outside on polling day. It will be ensured that if there is any emergency it will be checked, otherwise people from outside will not be allowed to come here without any reason on polling day," he added.

All 230 Assembly constituencies will have polls open on Friday, and ballots will be counted on December 3.

