 MP Election: Rival KP Singh Fielded From Shivpuri Amid Speculations Of Jyotiraditya Scindia Contesting Polls
It is likely that the opposition party decided to change its course of action in order to break into the BJP stronghold as there are speculations of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia fighting elections from Shivpuri.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
KP Singh (L), Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress released its first list of 144 candidates on Sunday morning, the first day of Navratri. While most of the candidates and their seats were expected, the grand old party reshuffled its contestant in Shivpuri with an aim to break into BJP's stronghold .

The opposition party changed the seat of KP Singh--MLA from Pichhore constituency, and fielded him from Shivpuri. The reshuffle was made amid speculations of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia--said to be Singh's rival, contesting assembly election from vacant Shivpuri seat after his four-time MLA aunt and sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia announced her exit.

article-image

Shailendra Singh has been given ticket from Pichhore.

With KP Singh contesting from Shivpuri city, a big question has arisen as to whom BJP will field from Shivpuri. 

Will BJP field Scindia?

According to information, if BJP does decide to field the civil aviation minister in assembly polls, it will be either from Shivpuri or Gwalior East. But, after the announcement of KP Singh’s candidature, BJP is unlikely to take this risk and field Scindia from Shivpuri.

It will now be interesting to find out how the ruling party will tackle this problem and save Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia’s legacy. 

Notably, Congress’ first list includes prominent names such as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh, Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vijayalakshmi Sadho and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Lakshman Singh.

