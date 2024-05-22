MP Election Battle: BJP Anxious Over Key Constituencies; Counting On 'Modi Wave'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten candidates of the Congress have at a meeting assured the party leaders that they are going to win. These candidates have shown their confidence of a win in presence of the party’s state in-charge.

After the Congress candidates’ claim on victory, the BJP leaders have also set their eyes on the outcome of a few seats. People are keen to know the results of nine seats. Both the BJP and the Congress have set their eyes on the outcome of Chhindwara, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Sidhi, Mandla and Khargone seats. The BJP has taken feedback about these seats from its booth-level workers. After the feedback, the BJP looks worried about some seats. The BJP leaders are sure to win a few seats, but they are waiting for the results of a few others. The BJP leaders are making calculations about the probable outcome in these constituencies. They said that the BJP would win all the seats if there was any wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Else, there might be some problems in a few seats.

At the meeting, former chief minister Kamal Nath was one of the leaders who showed confidence about the victory of his son Nakul Nath. Apart from Nath, Satya Pal Sikarwar (Morena), Praveen Pathak (Gwalior), Phool Singh Baraiya (Bhind), Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh), Porlal Kharte (Khargone), Omkar Singh Markam (Mandla), Kamleshwar Patel (Sidhi), Kantilal Bhuria (Ratlam), Siddharth Kushwaha (Satna), and Neelam Mishra (Rewa) showed confidence about winning their seats. The BJP is worried about the Gwalior and Morena seats. The party lost the Chhindwara seat, but won these two seats. Although the Congress did not field any senior leaders from these seats yet the fight was tough for the BJP. People are interested in other seats where the contest is tough.

Eye on NOTA in Indore, on lead in Vidisha

The BJP is sure to win two seats, but everyone is keeping an eye on these constituencies. Although there is no Congress candidate in Indore, yet there is a debate across the country over how many people have pressed NOTA button in this constituency. The Congress supported NOTA in Indore. The BJP leaders are keen to know about the lead of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is contesting from Vidisha.