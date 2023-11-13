MP Election 2023: Union Minister Narendra Tomar Predicts BJP’s Victory With Whopping Majority

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Narendra Singh Tomar, expressed confidence in the party's success, stating that they anticipate winning the maximum number of seats in the state elections. Tomar shared this optimism during interactions with the media in Gwalior district on Monday.

"During my visits across Madhya Pradesh and the Gwalior Chambal division, it is evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to secure the majority of seats in the state. Acknowledging a previous oversight in the Gwalior Chambal region, where our track record was generally strong, we are determined to avoid a repeat of that mistake. This time around, we are confident that the BJP will emerge victorious with the maximum number of seats", he asserted.

Addressing inquiries about the BJP's election manifesto, Tomar hailed it as the bright future of Madhya Pradesh. Responding to recent defections to the Congress party by former BJP MLAs Madan Kushwaha and Brijendra Tiwari, Tomar acknowledged the dynamics within a large political party, emphasizing the importance of dedication and acknowledging the competition for tickets.

Regarding Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Bhopal, Tomar recognized his role as a party leader engaging in campaign activities. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan accused the Congress of spreading lies in the name of poll promises, reiterating his stance on the party's alleged dishonesty.

