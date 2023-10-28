 MP Election 2023: Sitaram Deharia, Vinay Bharati Join BJP
Acting district president and former district panchayat president Sitaram Deharia and acting president of Adhivasi Prakost Vinay Bharati have joined BJP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Congress leaders with their supporters joined BJP in Chhindwara in presence of union minister for home and cooperatives Amit Shah on Saturday. Acting district president and former district panchayat president Sitaram Deharia and acting president of Adhivasi Prakost Vinay Bharati have joined BJP.

