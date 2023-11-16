MP Election 2023: Poll To Shape Political Future Of Sons Of Ex-CMs

Madhya Pradesh Election Expresso | FP Cartoon

Political Future(Madhya Pradesh): The ensuing assembly election is going to prove a litmus test for second generations of at least six former chief ministers of the State. For some of these leaders, this election is crucial as they are fighting for their political survival, while for others victory will further strengthen their position in the party.

Former MLA Ajay Singh, son of stalwart Congress leader and former chief minister late Arjun Singh, is contesting from Churhat Assembly seat of Sidhi district. His political career is at stake. He had lost the last assembly election to a young BJP leader Sharadendu Tiwari. The duo has been pitted against each other once again. Ajay Singh badly needs to win the election for his political resurgence.

Congress candidate from Khategaon (Dewas), Deepak Joshi is son of former Chief Minister late Kailash Joshi. Joshi, who switched his loyalty from BJP to Congress just before the elections, is fighting for his political existence. He has been pitted against Aashish Govind Sharma. The poll outcome will decide Joshi’s journey in the political arena.

Dhruvnarayan Singh, son of former chief minister late Govindnarayan Singh, is once again testing his electoral chances from Bhopal Central seat. A rising leader of the saffron party once, the former MLS got embroiled in a controversy years back which ruined his political career. He managed to win back the faith of BJP and the party took a chance, reposed faith on him and fielded him from Bhopal central assembly seat against Congress Arif Masood. His political resurgence depends on the outcome of the election result.

Jaivardhan Singh is son of ex CM Digvijay Singh is in fray from Raghogarh. The young Turk of Congress is the sitting MLA from Raghogarh. BJP has fielded Heerendra Singh against him. Second victory from the constituency will cement his position in Congress.

BJP leader and MSME Minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha, son of former CM late Veerendra Sakhlecha is contesting from Jawad seat of Neemuch. His political career is going strong and if he manages to defeat his key opponent Congress’ Samandar Patel in this election, his position will be further strengthened in the constituency.

