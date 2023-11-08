 MP Election 2023: PM Modi To Visit Morena For The First Time On Wednesday, Full Fledged Preps On
Morena police have made strict arrangements and deployed 1000 soldiers around the ground and in all the routes leading to Morena city keeping security in mind.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
MP Election 2023: PM Modi To Visit Morena For The First Time On Wednesday, Full Fledged Preps On | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Morena district of Chambal division on Wednesday. Also, Senior BJP leaders from Delhi and Bhopal are also going to attend this meeting. The meeting would be held in Battalion Police Parade Ground of Morena for which full fledged preparations are on. 

Morena police have made strict arrangements and deployed 1000 soldiers around the ground and in all the routes leading to Morena city keeping security in mind. A team of ASP, SP and ADGP rank officers has been deployed to lead the troops. The NSG team had already arrived in Morena 2 days ago and planned all the necessary arrangements.

FP Photo

An area of 3 km from the helipad to the venue has been declared a no fly zone. According to BJP District President Yogeshpal Gupta about 1 lakh people are likely to arrive from Gwalior-Chambal division for the PM's meeting. SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan is keeping a close watch on the entire system.

FP Photo

Police are constantly keeping a close watch on the ground as well as in the sky. The PM will address the people here in support of all the BJP candidates of the division. Security agencies have identified three safe homes regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Morena. The first safe home has been made in Summer House, the second safe home has been made in Jiwaji Club and the third safe home has been made in the office of Protected Inspector in Police Lines.

