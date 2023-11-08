MP Elections 2023: Cong Rule Was ‘Amavasya’, BJP Rule Is ‘Poornima’, Says Nadda

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda attacked the Congress at a street corner meeting held at Dreamland Square on Tuesday and said before 2003, it was ‘Amavasya’ (darkness) in MP, and now, in 2023, it was ‘Poornima’ (light) under BJP rule. Nadda had reached Mhow by road from Jam Gate

He said Congress means corruption, atrocities, malpractices and robbing your rights. Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin. BJP means your progress, your development, your government and taking Madhya Pradesh forward.

He said that the country has become the fifth-largest economy under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Bring Modiji again in 2024 and India will become the third largest economy in 2 years.

JP Nadda read out a list of corruption cases that took place during the Congress rule in the centre. He said, in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath had a government of loot, deception and fraud for 15 months. He alleged that Rs 4,000 cr irrigation scam took place during Nath’s tenure.

He charged that Nath and his nephew were involved in the theft of Rs 1,350 crore in AgustaWestland scam.

In Madhya Pradesh, from 2003 to 2023, per capita income has increased 10 times, budget has increased 13 times and budget for SC\ST community has increased 57 times.

After the meeting, he went to Bhimrao Ambedkar Janmabhoomi Memorial via Main Street, Kotwali Chowk, Sanghi Street, Girls School intersection and garlanded the statue of Baba Saheb.

This is the first time in the Assembly elections 2023 that a leader reached the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

At the memorial site, Janmabhoomi Smarak Committee secretary Rajesh Wankhede presented a copy of the Constitution to JP Nadda.

