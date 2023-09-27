MP Election 2023: MLA Kedarnath Shukla Loses Ticket Over Sidhi Pee Gate, Accuses Replacement Riti Pathak Of Not Even Spending ₹100 For Public Welfare

Kedarnath Shukla |

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after BJP released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, voices of discontent were reported among the party leaders. In the same series, sitting MLA from Sidhi constituency Kedarnath Shukla alleged somebody misguided the party, after he was denied the ticket. He, even, termed it a party's 'mistake.'

There are speculations that Siddhi urination incident deprived Kedarnath Shukla of ticket. Notably, a few months ago, Kedarnath Shukla's representative Pravesh Shukla allegedly urinated on a tribal man's face. The incident drew huge public outrage and was condemned by political leaders across the party lines.

BJP has instead fielded Sidhi MP Riti Pathak, which did not go well with the sitting MLS.

Shukla said that in her 10 year tenure as a Member of Parliament from Sidhi, Pathak has not even spent Rs 100 on a single village or helped any party worker. “Contesting elections in the name of the party is a different thing. Till now she has just been riding on PM Modi’s fame,” he said.

'Somebody misguided the party'

The four-time MLA further alleged that somebody has misguided the party which is why he has not been given a ticket. He said, “I have asked the party to conduct an investigation as to why this happened and on whose proposal. Once they introspect, they will realise their mistake.”

He also said any action that he takes will be based on discussions with his supporters.

MLA's aide's name figured in Sidhi urination case

It is noteworthy that Pravesh Shukla, the accused of the infamous Sidhi urination case is an aide of MLA Kedarnath Shukla. It is believed that BJP denied ticket to Kedarnath Shukla because of the incident which caused much damage to the saffron party, drawing flak from both the opposition and public.

