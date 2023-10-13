 MP Election 2023: Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi Resigns From BJP
He also resigned from assembly membership.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi | File photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi resigned from the primary membership of BJP. He has sent a three-line resignation letter to BJP MLA VD Sharma. He had also resigned from the membership of assembly as well.

Even though  he had formed a Vindhya Vikas Party few months back, there are speculation that he may join Congress shortly.

Even as Tripathi, who has long ago distanced himself from BJP, is going to join Congress in couple of days , he has not come to fore to announce his future political step.

He is having a good hold on Brahmin community of Maihar assembly seat. 

