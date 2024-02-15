 MP: 'Do Kaudi Ka Guard,' Govt Doctor Caught Snapping At Home Guard At Chhatarpur Dist Hospital; Video Viral
Anamika PathakUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a government doctor snapping at a home-guard seeking favour for an injured patient at Chhatarpur District Hospital surfaced on Thursday. In the video, the doctor can be seen losing his cool at the homeguard and saying, “Do kaudi ka guard, mujhse behes kar raha.”

The incident is said to have happened on February 12 when a person, injured in a road accident was sent to the District Hospital for city scan and X-ray after first aid from Barigarh Hospital. The injured has been identified as guest teacher Nilesh Dixit. The home guard posted at Jujharnagar police station, is known to the injured person and thus made a recommendation for him. However, Dr. Arunendra Shukla got angry over this request.

As the homeguard tried to persuade the doctor, the doctor said that he is not afraid of any Collector. “If you threaten me in the name of collector, I will make you dance. I am not afraid of any collector,” he said. 

'Do not come to hospital after eating gutka'

Dr. Shukla further warned the homegurad against entering the hospital premises after consuming gutka. When the homegurad said that he was just making a request, the doctor replied, “You don’t make requests, you use sticks (Nivedan nahi danda karte ho tum). You who are sold for Rs 2,000, do not talk nonsense to me.”

After this the doctor's temper rose to such an extent that he even threw away the papers of the injured person towards the homeguard. The video of the entire incident is now going viral on social media. 

