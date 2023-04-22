MP: Divisional Commissioner inspects wheat procurement centres in Budni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhaidia inspected the procurement centres set up for wheat procurement at minimum support price (MSP) in several villages near Budni in Sehore district on Saturday.

He told officers that the farmers should not face any problem in procurement and the payment should be ensured on time. He told them to mention the name of produce and the name of the farmer on sacks of purchased wheat. Along with this, he checked the facilities made for farmers at procurement centres, like shady places to sit, drinking water, chairs at godown, table, computers, quality of procured wheat, moisture content and payment.

He also checked whether the weighing scales were working, weighing was correct with the surveyor at all the procurement centres.

After receiving complaints of erratic power supply, he asked concerned officials to replace the burnt DP immediately.

He gave instruction for investigation on the complaint of the citizens about prescription of medicines from outside by the government doctor in Baktra.

He asked officials to open school, which he found closed in Chachmau village after conducting survey of children aged 5 to 14 years. Along with this, instructions were given to PHE department to supply water to every house in three days by connecting it to tubewell immediately.

He said that the verification of all the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana should be completed within the prescribed time period and it should also be ensured that no eligible woman was left out.