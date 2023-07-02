MP: District Chhatarpur 28 New Roads To Be Built In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 28 new roads are to be built in Chhatarpur district under the Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana, official sources said. Approximately Rs 92.96 crore are to be spent in building the roads across the district, sources added.

District manager of PM Gram Sadak Yojana, MP Qureshi said that the length of the roads will add up to be of a total of 208 kilometres. He added that the roads close to the Ken river are being broadened, as a lot of commute is observed there on a daily basis and thus, the roads are likely to become battered soon.

He further said in this statements that the road leading to Bageshwar Dham temple is being constructed using a special technique. Shedding light on the details, he said that the road connecting Ramtoriya to Bamhori Kalan will be 13.2 kilometres long will be built at a cost of Rs 475 lakh, while the road from Sadavan to Dhanguvaan will be constructed at a cost of Rs 316.93 lakh.

Furthermore, he said that the road connecting Shahgarh to the limits of Damoh district will be built at a cost of Rs 577.86 lakhs.