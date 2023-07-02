 MP: District Chhatarpur 28 New Roads To Be Built In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: District Chhatarpur 28 New Roads To Be Built In Chhatarpur

MP: District Chhatarpur 28 New Roads To Be Built In Chhatarpur

28 new roads to be built in Chhatarpur under third phase under PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
MP: District Chhatarpur 28 New Roads To Be Built In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 28 new roads are to be built in Chhatarpur district under the Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana, official sources said. Approximately Rs 92.96 crore are to be spent in building the roads across the district, sources added.

District manager of PM Gram Sadak Yojana, MP Qureshi said that the length of the roads will add up to be of a total of 208 kilometres. He added that the roads close to the Ken river are being broadened, as a lot of commute is observed there on a daily basis and thus, the roads are likely to become battered soon.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal Court Sentences Couple To Life Term In Jail For Killing Infant Granddaughter
article-image

He further said in this statements that the road leading to Bageshwar Dham temple is being constructed using a special technique. Shedding light on the details, he said that the road connecting Ramtoriya to Bamhori Kalan will be 13.2 kilometres long will be built at a cost of Rs 475 lakh, while the road from Sadavan to Dhanguvaan will be constructed at a cost of Rs 316.93 lakh.

Furthermore, he said that the road connecting Shahgarh to the limits of Damoh district will be built at a cost of Rs 577.86 lakhs. Pic 3 District Damoh Blood donation camps held.

Read Also
Indore: Woman, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Supplying Drugs
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Ophthalmologists At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Feted On Doctor’s Day

MP: Ophthalmologists At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Feted On Doctor’s Day

MP: Blood Donation Camps Held On Premises Of Damoh District Court

MP: Blood Donation Camps Held On Premises Of Damoh District Court

MP: District Chhatarpur 28 New Roads To Be Built In Chhatarpur

MP: District Chhatarpur 28 New Roads To Be Built In Chhatarpur

MP: District Lalitpur Special Campaign To Curb The Spread Of Contagious Diseases

MP: District Lalitpur Special Campaign To Curb The Spread Of Contagious Diseases

MP: CMO Tells Officials To Finish Work Related To Waterlogging In 2 Days In Narmadapuram

MP: CMO Tells Officials To Finish Work Related To Waterlogging In 2 Days In Narmadapuram