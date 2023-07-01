Indore: Woman, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Supplying Drugs

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police arrested a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver while they were allegedly waiting for a person to deliver the drugs to him in the area, police said on Friday.

Police recovered 15 grams of brown sugar and also seized an auto rickshaw from them. The accused are being questioned further. According to the Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia information was received that a woman would deliver the drugs to a person on Sapna Sangeeta Road and she was seen in an auto-rickshaw.

When police reached the spot, an auto rickshaw tried to speed away. The police chased the auto-rickshaw and caught the driver and the woman named Manju, a resident of the Rajendra Nagar area.

The auto driver was identified as Deepak Akhand, a resident of the Pardeshipura area. During a search, 15 grams of brown sugar was recovered from the woman.

The auto-rickshaw was also seized. Police said that the woman's husband used to supply the drugs in the city and after the death of her husband, the woman started supplying drugs with the help of her husband’s friend.

Criminal arrested with drugs worth Rs 14 lakh

The crime branch arrested a criminal while he was allegedly roaming in the Lasudia area to supply drugs on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the accused named Raja Sisodiya, a resident of the Lasudia area was caught from the area. During a search, the crime branch officers recovered about 142 grams of brown sugar from him.

The value of the recovered drugs is about Rs 14 lakh in the international market. A bike used in the crime was also seized from the accused. Police said that the accused has about 25 criminal cases registered against him. He was released from jail on bail a month ago and he started drug supplying in the city. He had set up a codeword “Lal Token Ko Salam” to supply the drugs.