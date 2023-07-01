Bhopal: Man Arrested For Filming Bathing Video Of Married Woman In Jehangirabad

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jehangirabad police have laid their hands on a 33-year-old man on charges of filming videos of a married woman, while she was taking a bath at her house on Thursday, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Priyanka Rai told Free Press that the married woman (32) is a home-maker, who was bathing at her house in the early hours of Thursday. During this, she realised that someone was filming videos of her.

She screamed to alert her in-laws, after which her mother-in-law saw the man identified as Deepak Batham (33). She told about this to her son who confronted Batham and picked an argument with him. Later, the entire family approached the police and lodged a complaint against Batham, after which the cops arrested him.

Batham, however, had deleted the video before the cops could catch hold of him. The police have seized his cell phone and have sent it to the forensic laboratory for detailed investigation. Batham is currently in police custody, IO Rai said.