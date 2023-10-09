 MP: Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre Thrashed, Her Clothes Torn As Police Forcefully Detains Her In Bhopal; Visuals Surface
She took to streets on her ‘Nayay Pad Yatra’ from Amla district Betul to get her resignation accepted, she reach Bhopal on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur deputy collector Nisha Bangre was allegedly beaten as police forcefully detained her during her 'Nyay Pad Yatra' in Bhopal on Monday. Her clothes were torn during the police confrontation.

Bangre was on foot march from Amla to Bhopal, demanding government to accept her resignation as she wanted to contest polls. On Monday noon, when she reached Bhopal's Board Square to garland the statue of Dr Ambedkar, along with some Congress leaders, the police force charged at her and allegedly beat her to force her into the police van. During this process, here clothes got torn.

Notably, Bangre took to streets on her ‘Nayay Pad Yatra’ from Amla, district Betul to get her resignation accepted, she reach Bhopal on Monday. The officer along with few of the supporters were the part of group which reached Bhopal while playing bands.

She said, 'I was stopped from offering prayers to all religions. I want to take the whole society with me. State government is working with fundamentalist ideology.'

Congress MLA PC Sharma, Bhopal Congress District President Monu Saxena also participated in this demonstration. The police have detained Nisha and Monu Saxena. The Congress leader Saxena has accused the police of tearing Nisha Bangre's clothes. During ruckus Ambedkar's photo also got torn.

