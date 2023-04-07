MP: Crop loss survey of 689 farmers yet to be done in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Wheat crops have been harvested, and the produce is in the market, but the survey of crop loss, because of rain and hailstorm, is yet to be done in many places in the district.

More than 3,875 farmers called up the insurance companies for compensation.

The insurance firms conducted a survey of the crops of 3,186 farmers, but that of 689 farmers is yet to be done.

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm have shattered the farmers’ hopes of harvesting enormous quantities of wheat.

Now that they have cut off wheat and brought their produce to Mandis, they are facing many problems.

According to some farmers, they are unable to book a slot for selling wheat, since most of the times computer server remains down.

Apart from that, they are not getting any relief from the government for crop loss because of the rain and hailstorm.

Wheat was grown on 3.42 thousand hectares in the district. The crops were damaged because of rain and hailstorm in February and March.

According to the agriculture department, 10% of crop loss has been registered in each acre.

According to a farmer from Charnal village in Sehore Rahul Gaur, unseasonal rain and hailstorm damaged crops in the Ahmadpur-Shyampur area where 22 quintals of wheat were harvested last year. But the farmers got only 12-15 sacks of wheat this year.

Gaur further alleged although he had informed the higher-ups in the district administration, the survey team did not visit the area. Since the crops have been cut off, the farmers will be deprived of compensation, he said.

The farmers said they needed money to foot the power bills and to pay the money they had borrowed.

Deputy Director of agriculture KK Pandey said the insurance company surveyed the crop loss of those farmers who had informed the firm. Survey is still going on, Pandey said.

In-charge district supply officer Sunil Kumar Bohit said there were problems in booking slots for sale of wheat, because server was down.

Slot is being booked for eight hours and there will be no problems for the farmers, he said.