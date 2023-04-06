 Madhya Pradesh: Country’s first Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture in Sehore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Country’s first Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Country’s first Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture in Sehore

125 village sarpanchs take resolve to adopt it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture was inaugurated in Barkheda Kharet village panchayat in Sehore district on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India’s first Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture was inaugurated in Barkheda Kharet village panchayat in Sehore district on Wednesday. Solidaridad organisation will provide free-of-cost training to farmers in regenerative agriculture.

At a press conference held in Bhopal on Thursday, organisation officials said that sarpanchs of 125 village panchayats took a resolve to achieve sustainable development goals by adopting regenerative farming, biodiversity in agriculture, livestock promotion, water conservation, soil carbon conservation and promotion.

The centre was inaugurated by the founder of the organisation Nico Roozen who came from The Netherlands. Along with providing trainings to farmers on regenerative agriculture through demo plots, the center will be developed as a source of research-based information related to agriculture.

Read Also
India's agricultural exports during Apr-Jan increase to $43.37 billion
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Country’s first Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Country’s first Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh government closes scheme to subsidise films branding MP

Madhya Pradesh government closes scheme to subsidise films branding MP

Madhya Pradesh: Separate team deployed for elephant monitoring at Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh: Separate team deployed for elephant monitoring at Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind boy gets Rs 113.8 crore income tax notice, claims 'wrongly targeted'

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind boy gets Rs 113.8 crore income tax notice, claims 'wrongly targeted'

Bhopal: MP rights panel seeks report on body infested with worms in defunct freezer at govt hospital...

Bhopal: MP rights panel seeks report on body infested with worms in defunct freezer at govt hospital...