Madhya Pradesh: Country’s first Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture in Sehore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India’s first Center of Excellence for Regenerative Agriculture was inaugurated in Barkheda Kharet village panchayat in Sehore district on Wednesday. Solidaridad organisation will provide free-of-cost training to farmers in regenerative agriculture.

At a press conference held in Bhopal on Thursday, organisation officials said that sarpanchs of 125 village panchayats took a resolve to achieve sustainable development goals by adopting regenerative farming, biodiversity in agriculture, livestock promotion, water conservation, soil carbon conservation and promotion.

The centre was inaugurated by the founder of the organisation Nico Roozen who came from The Netherlands. Along with providing trainings to farmers on regenerative agriculture through demo plots, the center will be developed as a source of research-based information related to agriculture.