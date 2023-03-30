 India's agricultural exports during Apr-Jan increase to $43.37 billion
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
India's agricultural exports during Apr-Jan increase to $43.37 billion | Unsplash

India's agricultural exports rose 6.04 per cent during April-January of the current financial year to worth $43.37 billion, said Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a response to a question asked in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. During the same period last year, the exports were at $40.90 billion.

India's agricultural exports during the full financial year 2021-22, touched the highest ever at $50.21 billion.

The ministry also mentioned that it had not yet set any target for 2023-2.

"Rise in agricultural exports improves realisations for farmers and has a positive impact on their income. In order to ensure that the farmers benefit from exports, the Government has launched a Farmer Connect Portal for providing a platform for Farmer Producer Organisations/Companies (FPOs/FPCs) and cooperatives to directly interact with exporters," the minister said.

APEDA

The central agency Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) engages in export promotion activities for agricultural and processed food products.

The minister in her reply said, "APEDA has also been collaborating with the Indian Missions abroad for participating in various international trade fairs and exhibitions, organising virtual trade fairs, buyer-seller meets and export promotion of GI products. APEDA has also facilitated trial shipments for new products with export potential and for new destinations."

With inputs from PTI

