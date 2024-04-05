MP: Crime Graph Dips In Bhopal Rural

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime rate has gone down in the rural area of Bhopal in 2023. Against 408 crimes reported in 2022, the graph went down to 327 in Bhopal rural, the senior police officials said. It is noteworthy that the rural area does not fall under the purview of the Bhopal police commissionerate system.

The senior officials of the Bhopal rural police told Free Press that petty crimes reign supreme in the rural area, a majority of which pertain to illegal procurement of land, thefts, accidental deaths and road accidents, contrary to the scenario prevailing in the urban area of the city. The data revealed by the officials said that of 327 crimes reported in 2023, 128 cases are those of illegal land procurement, while 102 of road accidents, followed by 35 of public assaults and disputes. Meanwhile, dowry harassment cases and familial disputes are surprisingly low, which stand at merely 28 in 2023.

When enquired about the redressal of the crime cases reported in Bhopal rural, the police officials told Free Press that their success rate in cracking down on crimes is close to 92 percent. They attributed the enhancement in the swift arrest of criminals and crackdown on crimes to the newly-appointed station house officers (SHOs), who were previously deployed at the police stations in Bhopal urban, and thus, possess good acumen over their work.

In light of the growing number of road accidents in the rural area, Free Press enquired about the state of the CCTV cameras and it was said that the rural areas boast of a total of 1,200 cameras, owing to which good success rate is logged in hit-and-run cases.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Bhopal rural, Pramod Kumar Sinha, told Free Press that the crime situation is regularly monitored by him as well as other senior officials every month. He reiterated that the area teems with petty crimes and only a chunk of heinous crimes, which take place once in a blue moon.