MP: Contractual workers in bad state in Narmadapuram, says association leader

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A divisional conference of the contractual and outsources workers’ Congress was held at Gujarati Bhavan in Itarsi on Monday.

The contractual workers from Narmadapuram, Betul and Harda districts took part in the meet.

State president of the contractual workers’ cell Vasudev Sharma said the condition of the contractual workers was worse than the labourers working on daily wages.

The contractual workers do not get any benefits besides cutting the budget of MNREGA, the government is torturing the poor, he said.

Sharma has appealed to the Congress leaders to raise the demand of the contractual workers who are with the party.

Former president of the Congress’s city unit Pankaj Rathore said the party had created job opportunities by setting up public sector units, but the present government, by closing those units, created unemployment.

On the other hand, the government is benefiting a few industrialists, Rathore said.

State Congress spokesperson Rajkumar Upadhyay Kelu said the condition of the contractual workers worsened.

In the party’s Vachan Patra, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said the party would solve the problems of the contractual workers.