Madhya Pradesh: Police raid gambling dens, arrest 5 accused for making transactions worth Rs 10 lakh in Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Police teams in the Sehore and Narmadapuram districts have sprung into action to clamp down on cricket betting gangs, amidst the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) season 2023. On Friday, the Budhni police of Sehore arrested five persons for placing bets on IPL cricket matches. The arrested accused had also made a transaction worth Rs 10 lakh, the police said.

Budhni police station in-charge Vikas Kheenchi told the media that following a tip off, the police raided a gambling den operating in the Budhni town. As many as five persons were found to be involved in IPL betting, who were arrested. Rs 3.6 thousand in cash and a laptop were seized from their possessions, while transactions amounting to Rs 10 lakh were found to be made by the arrested accused. The police are sifting through the records of the laptop and the cell phones of the arrested accused, to collar other accused involved in the same.

In a similar action carried out in the Pipariya town of Narmadapuram, two youths identified as Nirpad Patel (31) and Aditya Patel (26), both native residents of Pipariya were arrested by the Mangalwara police. The police team had come to know about the practice through an anonymous input by a whistle-blower. Rs 3.3 thousand in cash and the cell phones of the arrested accused have been seized.

