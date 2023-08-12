 MP: Congress Workers Submit Memorandum Against BJP Leader
Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
MP: Congress Workers Submit Memorandum Against BJP Leader | FP Photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers of the Sironj town of Vidisha staged protests and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the town, demanding action against a BJP leader.

It is noteworthy that the excise department of the town had raided a restaurant owned by a BJP leader in the town a few days ago.

Colossal quantities of illicit liquor had been seized from there. Ano action was however, taken, either by the excise department or by the police. Enraged due to the same, the Congress party workers staged protests.

Leaders of the party, such as Surendra Raghuwanshi, Jitendra Baghel, Hazi Irshad, Suresh Yadav, Vinay Singh Yadav, Sushila Vanshkar and others were present.

The SDM has received the memorandum submitted by the workers of the party and has assured of redressal of their grievances, official sources said.

