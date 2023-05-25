MP: Congress stance on fight among ministers aggressive, BJP clarifies

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has taken an aggressive stance after the PWD Minister opened a front against Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.

President of the Congress’s media committee KK Mishra said on Wednesday that there was an upheaval in the BJP, which was evident from the complaints made by two ministers against one.

On the other hand, the BJP appears to be in defensive mode. According to Bhargava, the party stands united.

He said he went to take part in a meeting with the Chief Minister and the leaders of the organisation to discuss the seats which the party had lost.

According to him, since he is one of the founder members, the party is like his mother.

All members of the party will work together and win the Vidhan Sabha election this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year, he said.

According to sources, the information about the internal fight among the leaders in Sagar district has gone to Delhi.

When the matter came to light, national co-organisational general secretary of the organisation Shivprakash took feedback on it.

Sources further said that as far as the internal fight was concerned, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput was with Bhargava. In the coming days, Shivprakash and Muralidhar Rao may hold a meeting with the party leaders to end the fight.