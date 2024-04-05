 MP: 'Congress Party's End Is Near,' Says Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'Congress Party's End Is Near,' Says Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: 'Congress Party's End Is Near,' Says Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"They have such people who do not know how to fill a form," Chouhan stated.

ANIUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday criticised the INDI bloc, hinting at the looming downfall of the Congress party.

"The confidence in the Congress party has significantly eroded. The forms of the members of INDI bloc are being rejected. They have such people who do not know how to fill a form," Chouhan stated while speaking to ANI.

Congress is endangered party: Chouhan

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his recent critical comments on the Bhartiya Janata Party, Chouhan said that the statements made by the Congress MP seem to reflect a sense of panic stemming from the Congress party's decline.

Read Also
Hingoli MP Hemant Patil Regrets Premature Announcement Of Candidature From Shiv Sena
article-image

"It appears that the Congress party is on the verge of downfall, while the BJP is anticipated to secure another substantial victory," Chouhan said.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan took a jibe at Congress and termed it an 'endangered party'.

"Congress and its leaders have been repeatedly saying that democracy and the Constitution are endangered, democracy is not in danger, the Constitution is in safe hands, but if someone is endangered, then it's the Congress party. Congress is going into the trough," Chouhan said.

'An angry cat scratching at a pole'

"The Congress' situation is more like an angry cat scratching at a pole. Rahul Gandhi is making weird statements, like if BJP wins (Lok Sabha polls) the country will be set on fire. Does Congress want to set the country on fire? Does Sonia Gandhi agree with Rahul Gandhi's statement?" the BJP leader asked.

Read Also
MP: Over 50 Jabalpur Schools On Collector's Radar For Forcing Parents To Buy Books From Specific...
article-image

This comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday. After filing his nomination, Rahul Gandhi said the upcoming Lok Sabha election 'is a fight for democracy and the Constitution of India.' "This election is a fight to save democracy and the constitution. On one side, the Congress Party and the INDIA alliance are fighting for democracy and the Constitution. On the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP members are engaged in destroying democracy and the Constitution," the Congress MP said.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Congress Party's End Is Near,' Says Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: 'Congress Party's End Is Near,' Says Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: Dhirendra Shastri Apologises Over 'Ali-Bajrangbali' Comment After Police Complaint In Lucknow...

MP: Dhirendra Shastri Apologises Over 'Ali-Bajrangbali' Comment After Police Complaint In Lucknow...

MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & 12 More Districts From April 6...

MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & 12 More Districts From April 6...

Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's April 7 Jabalpur Roadshow Route Changed; Check Out New Plan

Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's April 7 Jabalpur Roadshow Route Changed; Check Out New Plan

MP: SP's Khajuraho Candidate Meera Yadav's Nomination Rejected; Here's WHY

MP: SP's Khajuraho Candidate Meera Yadav's Nomination Rejected; Here's WHY