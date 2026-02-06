 Bhopal News: Stress On Zero Tolerance Against Drugs & Illegal Arms
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed police commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Friday chaired the first review meeting of the crime branch and cyber branch officials at the commissioner office auditorium and issued directives to strengthen coordination and crack down on organised crime.

Addressing the meeting, Kumar said crime branch should not function in isolation. He directed officials to work in close coordination with local police stations, share real-time intelligence and conduct joint operations.

Active criminals, history-sheeters, and recently released offenders should be kept under continuous surveillance with strict preventive action taken to deter criminal activity, said Commissioner.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy, Sanjay Kumar ordered identification and dismantling of drug supply networks and illegal arms syndicates. He said punitive and administrative action against offenders should be stringent enough to create fear of law and act as a strong deterrent.

Public outreach to boost intelligence

The commissioner also laid emphasis on community policing, instructing officials to step out of their offices and engage directly with citizens. Regular awareness drives on traffic rules, cybercrime, digital banking safety and women and child security were advised. He said a sensitive and people-friendly police force would strengthen public trust and informer network, improving crime intelligence at the grassroots level.

