Bhopal News: 4 Students Arrested For Kidnapping, Assault | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four students who allegedly abducted a youth on Thursday night over an old rivalry, brutally assaulted him at a deserted location, and even recorded a video of the attack to intimidate him, said MP Nagar Police on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred in MP Nagar when the accused forcibly kidnapped the victim Abhishek Patel (23) by pushing him into an SUV car.

Police said that Abhishek who is staying in Bhopal to prepare for UPSC examinations was taken to a secluded area near Gammon India Mall where he was severely beaten. The accused have been identified as Suryansh Gautam, Priyansh Pandey, Aditya, and Sahil, all students living in hostels in Bhopal.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that a few days ago, the accused, Aditya, had been involved in a physical altercation with Suryansh Gautam, for which a police case had already been registered. To take revenge for incident, Suryansh, along with his three associates, planned the kidnapping.

As per the complaint, the accused reached a popular hangout spot, Chai Sutta Bar, in MP Nagar in an SUV vehicle. They forcibly caught hold of Abhishek and took him to a deserted location where they allegedly beat him and also made a video of the act to instill fear.

Meanwhile being brought back, Abhishek showed remarkable courage and jumped out of the moving car near Pragati Petrol Pump, managing to escape. He immediately reached MP Nagar police station and reported the entire incident.

According to ASI Dinesh Khajuria, police set up barricades, chased the vehicle and arrested all four accused. The SUV car used in the crime has also been seized. Further investigation is underway, and police are examining the video allegedly recorded by the accused , said ASI.