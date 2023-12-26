MP: Congress Leaders Pay Tributes To Former President Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders paid tribute to former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma on his death anniversary.

The Congress leaders were pictured garlanding his statue at Ret Ghat intersection in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare were among the top party leaders and dignitaries present on the occasion.

"On the death anniversary of former President of India, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, pride of Madhya Pradesh, we paid floral tribute to him by reaching to his statue site," Patwari posted from his official X handle.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid his tributes to the former President.

"I pay my humble tribute to the son of Madhya Pradesh, former President of India, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma on his death anniversary. Your graceful personality, full of simplicity, humility and scholarship, is always praiseworthy," Yadav posted on X.

Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma was the ninth president of India, holding the country's highest post from 1992 to 1997.

Before assuming the office of the President, Sharma was also the eighth vice-president of India and ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha from September 3, 1987 to July 24, 1992.