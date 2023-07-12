MP: Congress Leader Parmar Files PIL With Regard To Patwari Exam Results

Representative Image | File Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader of Rajgarh, Raghu Parmar, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with regard to the Patwari examination results, that have been announced recently.

It is noteworthy that as many as 114 students enrolled at the NRI college in Gwalior have been declared qualified in the examination. Moreover, the top ten spots have also been captured by the students of the NRI college.

Fearing a scam, Parmar approached the advocate Govind Pal Singh, posted at the Indore High court. Parmar said that the college is owned by the Member of legislative assembly (MLA) of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and added that such incidents have occurred earlier too. He has also sought a detailed probe into the case.

