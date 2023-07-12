 MP: Congress Leader Parmar Files PIL With Regard To Patwari Exam Results
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Congress Leader Parmar Files PIL With Regard To Patwari Exam Results

MP: Congress Leader Parmar Files PIL With Regard To Patwari Exam Results

It is noteworthy that as many as 114 students enrolled at the NRI college in Gwalior have been declared qualified in the examination.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader of Rajgarh, Raghu Parmar, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with regard to the Patwari examination results, that have been announced recently.

It is noteworthy that as many as 114 students enrolled at the NRI college in Gwalior have been declared qualified in the examination. Moreover, the top ten spots have also been captured by the students of the NRI college.

Fearing a scam, Parmar approached the advocate Govind Pal Singh, posted at the Indore High court. Parmar said that the college is owned by the Member of legislative assembly (MLA) of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and added that such incidents have occurred earlier too. He has also sought a detailed probe into the case.

Read Also
Bhopal: Capacity Building Policy Gets Cabinet Approval
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Be Confident, Go To People With Government' Work, Says CM To Congress

Bhopal: Be Confident, Go To People With Government' Work, Says CM To Congress

Bhopal: Narendra Singh Tomar BJP’s Election Rein In Tomar's Hand

Bhopal: Narendra Singh Tomar BJP’s Election Rein In Tomar's Hand

Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s Phone Hacked, Money Demanded

Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s Phone Hacked, Money Demanded

MP: Rivers In Spate Because Of Heavy Rainfall In Ganj Badosa

MP: Rivers In Spate Because Of Heavy Rainfall In Ganj Badosa

MP: 104 Complaints Received At Weekly Public Hearing In Narmadapuram

MP: 104 Complaints Received At Weekly Public Hearing In Narmadapuram