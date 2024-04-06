MP: ‘Congress Ke Liye Abhi Jhatke Baki Hain…’ Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya As Several Senior Leaders Join BJP (WATCH)

MP: ‘Congress Ko Ek Ke Bad Ek Jhatka Denge…’ Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya After Deepak Saxena Joins BJP In Kamal Nath’s Bastion Chhindwara | X

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is constantly trying to weaken the opponent Congress at peak poll time. Several senior leaders of Congress, like Ramlal Malviya and Nath's close aide Deepak Saxena, along with hundreds of workers, have joined the saffron party.

Elated, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya welcomed Saxena to the party, saying, "Abhi to hum ek k bad ek Congress ko jhatka denge. Sabse baldha jhatka toh June 4 ko milega. " (More shocks await the Congress, and the biggest would be on June 4, when results will be in our favor.).

Vijayvargiya also accused the Samajwadi Party of negligence after its candidate Meera Yadav's nomination was cancelled, apparently due to the absence of her signatures in her form.

'Jabalpur’s roadshow will be iconic'

Speaking on PM Modi's Jabalpur roadshow scheduled for April 7, Vijayvargiya said that the entire party will campaign here for their candidate, Ashish Dubey.

“Jabalpur's roadshow is going to be an iconic and exemplary roadshow. My fellow minister Rakesh Singh, Lok Sabha election co-incharge Satish Upadhya, Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar, and Mayor Jagat Pratap Annu are also putting their best into the arrangements.”

“Abhi bohot sare jhatke aane baki hain”

When asked about the shock received by Congress after Kamal Nath’s close aide Deepak Saxena joined, the minister said, “Abhi bohot sare jhatke aane baki hain ... .There are many more shocks awaiting for Congress. Party would receive the biggest once the Lok Sabha results come to the fore. NDA is going to win over 400 seats this time!”

“We want strong opposition”

Kailash Vijayvargiya also talked about the rejection of nomination of SP candidate from Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat. He said, “The opposition needs to understand its responsibility. Not signing the nomination form is a major negligence. Had they asked, we would have sent them our lawyer.”

“We want a capable and strong opposition,” Vijayvargiya concluded.