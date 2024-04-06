Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress ‘Exodus’ Continues As Senior Leaders Ramlaal Malviya & Deepak Saxena Join BJP; Ram Kishor Shukla Returns To Saffron Clan

Ramlal Malviya joining BJP in presence of CM Mohan Yadav, State President VD Sharma and New Joining Group State Convenor Narottam Mishra |

Ujjain/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Congress is facing back-to-back setbacks at a time when Lok Sabha elections are less than a fortnight away. The most recent jolts are given by Ramlaal Malviya (Former Congress MLA from Ujjain), Ex-Minister Deepak Saxena (Kamal Nath’s close aide) & Ram Kishor Shukla (Mhow Assembly). All of the three leaders have left Congress and joined BJP only within 2 days.

Ramlal Malviya

Madhya Pardesh BJP announced that the Former Congress MLA from Ujjain, Ram Laal Malviya has joined BJP in presence of CM Mohan Yadav, State President VD Sharma and New Joining Group State Convenor Narottam Mishra on Sunday at the state office.

“Malviya was followed by many Congress officials, district members, Sarpanch and former Sarpanch after being impressed by the customs and policies of the BJP and the Prime Minister Shri Ramlal Malviya,” posted BJP on X making the announcement.

Kamal Nath's close aide and former minister Deepak Saxena taking BJP membership on Friday in presence of MP CM Mohan Yadav at the BJP state office in Bhopal. |

Breaking 45-year-old ties with #KamalNath, former Madhya Pradesh Minister Dipak Saxena dumps Congress (@INCIndia) and joins BJP (@BJP4India).pic.twitter.com/tR0QToqe8b — Madhuukar Khemka (@madhuukar_k) April 6, 2024

Ex- Minister Deepak Saxena

Kamal Nath's close aide and former minister Deepak Saxena, along with his supporters, took the membership of BJP on Friday in presence of MP CM Mohan Yadav at the BJP state office in Bhopal.

Deepak Saxena said, “I have joined BJP after being impressed by the policies of BJP, and the work done by Modi ji and Amit Shah for development,”

Regarding Kamal Nath, Deepak Saxena said,” I have been Kamal Nath's soldier for 44 years. Nor is there any resentment against them, neither is there any dearth of respect for him. I am just unable to appreciate the current system in Congress and therefore, unable to fit in.”

Ramkishore Shukla (Mhow Assembly) re-joining BJP on Saturday t the house of Mhow MLA Usha Thakur |

Ram Kishor Shukla

Ramkishore Shukla (Mhow Assembly), who had resigned from Congress some time ago has now re-joined BJP on Saturday at the house of Mhow MLA Usha Thakur in Indore.

In fact, Ramkishore Shukla had resigned from the primary membership of BJP and joined Congress before the assembly elections 2023. After changing the party, Shukla was given a ticket to fight Mhow assembly elections which he had lost. Now again, just a few days ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Shukla has rejoined BJP from Mhow in presence of Usha Thakur.