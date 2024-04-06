Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announces Names On Last 3 Seats Of MP; Fields Praveen Pathak From Gwalior

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has announced another list of candidates on Saturday. The list includes names of three candidates from the remaining seats-- Gwalior, Morena and Khandwa.

The grand old party has fielded Praveen Pathak from Gwalior, Satyapal Singh Sikarwar (Neetu) from Morena and Narendra Patel from Khandwa.

With the latest list, Congress has announced candidates on 28 contesting seats of Madhya Pradesh. The party had given its 29th seat Khandwa to Samajwadi Party. However, nomination of SP candidate Meera Yadav was rejected on Friday due to absence of her signature on the form.

Read Also Lok Sabha Nominations Of 16 Candidates Found Invalid For 2nd Phase In MP

अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी द्वारा लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 के लिये कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की गई है।



मध्यप्रदेश की मुरैना, ग्वालियर एवं खंडवा लोकसभा सीटों पर भी प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा की गई।



सभी प्रत्याशियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/9HocaTCRIF — MP Congress (@INCMP) April 6, 2024

Know your candidates:

1. Satyapal Neetu Singh

45-year-old Satyapal Neetu Singh will face BJP’s 64-year-old Shiv Mangal Singh in Morena. In 2013, Satyapal was elected as BJP MLA from Sumawali assembly seat of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh.He is said to be close to LoP Umar Sanghar

2. Praveen Pathak

Praveen Pathak will give a fight to BJP’s Bharat Singh Kushwaha in Gwalior Lok Sabha seat. Pathak was elected as MLA from Gwalior South in 2018 assembly elections. However, he lost to BJP’s Narayan Singh by a small margin in 2023 polls.

3. Narendra Patel

Narendra Patel will fight against Gyaneshwar Patel from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. He has worked as Congress Block President between 2013 to 2021. His uncle has served as MLA (1993-98) and Member of Parliament (1999-2004) from Khargone.