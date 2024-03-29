Lok Sabha 2024: All BJP, Congress Candidates Contesting In MP Phase 1 Are Crorepati; Nakul Nath Is Filthy Rich; Know Their Net Worth

Govt Launches GST Reward Scheme In 6 States, UTs; ₹30 Cr Corpus For Prize Money | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress have fielded many crorepatis who are contesting the Lok Sabha election in the first phase on April 19.

Congress candidate from Shahdol Phundelal Singh Marko has emerged the poorest of all the rich candidates taking on each other in the electoral battle.

Another Congress candidate Nakul Nath from Chhindwara, is the wealthiest of all the contenders in battle for the ballot.

In the first phase, Sidhi, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Shahdol, and Mandla are going to polls.

Here’s a breakdown of the candidates and their net worth:

1. Nakul Nath, the Congress candidate from Chhindwara, boasts a staggering net worth of Rs 698 crore, comprising movable assets worth Rs 650 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 48 crore.

Nakul Nath |

2. Following closely behind is Vivek Bunty Sahu, the BJP candidate from Chhindwara, with a total net worth of Rs (37.9 crore) 379,972,473, including movable assets worth Rs (5.2 crore) 52,231,218 and immovable assets worth Rs (3.2 crore ) 327,741,255.

3. Ashish Dubey, the BJP candidate from Jabalpur, secures the third position with a net worth of Rs (35.1 crore) 351,856,860, encompassing movable assets worth Rs (1.5 crore) 15,412,532 and immovable assets worth Rs (33.3 crore) 336,444,328.

4. Kamleshwar Patel, the Congress candidate from Sidhi, commands a total wealth of Rs (15.3 crore) 153,516,403, comprising movable assets worth Rs 73,171,920 and immovable assets worth Rs (8 crore) 80,344,483.

5. Rajesh Mishra, the BJP candidate from Sidhi, follows suit with a net worth of Rs (14.4 crore) 144,008,066, including movable assets worth Rs (27 crore) 27,008,066 and immovable assets worth Rs (11.7 crore) 117,000,000.

Phundelal Singh Marko

6. Samrat Singh Saraswar, the Congress candidate from Balaghat, boasts a total asset value of Rs (12.2 crore) 122,120,064, with movable assets worth Rs 81,526,372 and immovable assets worth Rs (4 crore) 40,593,692.

7. Bharti Pardhi, the BJP candidate from Balaghat, holds a net worth of Rs (5.9 crore) 59,018,167, with movable assets worth Rs (70 lakh) 7,088,167 and immovable assets worth Rs (51 lakh) 51,930,000.

8. Dinesh Yadav, the Congress candidate from Jabalpur, possesses a total net worth of Rs (5.8 crore) 58,507,374, comprising movable assets worth Rs 16,657,374 and immovable assets worth Rs (4.1crore) 41,850,000.

9. Faggan Singh Kulaste, the BJP candidate from Mandla, has a net worth of Rs (5.3 crore) 53,646,381, including movable assets worth Rs (2.5 crore) 25,819,125 and immovable assets worth Rs (2.7 crore) 27,827,256.

10. Himadri Singh, the BJP candidate from Shahdol, holds assets worth Rs (4.9 crore) 49,380,267, with movable assets worth Rs (1.6 crore) 16,880,267 and immovable assets worth Rs (3.2 crore) 32,500,000.

11. Omkar Singh Markam, the Congress candidate from Mandla, rounds up the list with a net worth of Rs (2 crore) 20,280,750, comprising movable assets worth Rs (1.2 crore) 12,980,750 and immovable assets worth Rs (7.3 crore) 7,300,000.

12. Phundelal Singh Marko, the INC candidate from Shahdol, emerges as the poorest crorepati contender with a net worth of Rs (1.9 crore) 19,015,772, including a movable asset of Rs (1.3 crore) 13,16,9032 and an immovable asset of Rs (58 lakh) 5,846,740.