MP: Congress Celebrates One Year Of Bharat Jodo Yatra In Narmadapuram | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers celebrated Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra completed one year on September 7. The party workers, including its probable candidate for the ensuing election, former chairman of Nagar Palika, state secretary of the MP transport cell Surendra Pal Singh Bhatia and others took part in the celebrations. They said that the Yatra sent a message of love, unity, and harmony.

Rally in Rewa Rewa: The Congress leaders and workers celebrated one year completion of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Yatra on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi covered 4,081 kilometers, 12 states, two union territories and 75 districts in 136 days.

The party men took out a rally from Shilpi Plaza Square, which passed through Kala Mandir, Hospital Chouraha, Prakash Chouraha, Statue Chouraha, Sai Temple, and ended at Mrignayani Square. President of the party’s city unit Lakhanlal Khandelwal, Mayor Ajay Mishra and others took part in the rally.

