MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): The commute of heavy vehicles shall remain prohibited from Malibayan square till Budhni flyover of the Rehti town of Sehore in wake of Navratri.

The traffic police have issued advisories in this regard. The prohibition shall be lifted after Navratri ends on October 25. The Rehti town shall witness a thick footfall of devotees, heading towards the Salkanpur temple of the town.

Thus, to facilitate smooth traffic commute, the additional collector of Sehore, Vrindawan Singh has issued directives to divert the traffic. During the time when the orders are in force, only selective administrative officials will be able to take the route.

