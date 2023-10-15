 MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

The traffic police have issued advisories in this regard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): The commute of heavy vehicles shall remain prohibited from Malibayan square till Budhni flyover of the Rehti town of Sehore in wake of Navratri.

The traffic police have issued advisories in this regard. The prohibition shall be lifted after Navratri ends on October 25. The Rehti town shall witness a thick footfall of devotees, heading towards the Salkanpur temple of the town.

Thus, to facilitate smooth traffic commute, the additional collector of Sehore, Vrindawan Singh has issued directives to divert the traffic. During the time when the orders are in force, only selective administrative officials will be able to take the route.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Indore's Home Makers On Poll Prospects
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Motorist Loses Life In Head-On Collision With Another Bike In Satna

MP: Motorist Loses Life In Head-On Collision With Another Bike In Satna

MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

MP: College Student Stalked, Molested In Satna, Accused Booked

MP: College Student Stalked, Molested In Satna, Accused Booked

MP: Burglars Escape With Jewellery Worth Rs 1L  

MP: Burglars Escape With Jewellery Worth Rs 1L  

MP: Samaritan Student Wins Silver In Skipping Contest

MP: Samaritan Student Wins Silver In Skipping Contest