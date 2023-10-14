MP Elections 2023: Indore's Home Makers On Poll Prospects

Home maker Sarla Mukesh Vyas | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Should Be Back

Sarla Mukesh Vyas: I am satisfied with facilities offered by BJP-led state government. My family supports BJP and so do I. We feel special connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the way he works for our country. I want BJP to be back in power.

Home maker Rekha Lokhre |

Promises For Polls

Rekha Lokhre: No party can fulfil all the expectations. They make promises at the time of elections, which never gets fulfilled. People change as soon as election gets over. As for ruling party, they are in no position to serve people equally. Scheme benefits reach privileged section of society. Indore is cleanest city but no regular sweeping takes place. Many areas remain dirty.

Home maker Sunita Mehra | FP Photo

50%-50% Chances For BJP, Congress

Sunita Mehra: There are 50-50 % chances for BJP and Congress to win. Instead of providing benefits through schemes, they should free up hospital charges. School education should be free. Ayushman card is not provided to many eligible people. In case of Ladli Behna Yojana, needy didn’t benefit. Reservation is another problem for different categories of people.

Home maker Sanjeev Gehlot | FP Photo

Feel Safe Under PM Ganga

Sanjeev Gehlot: I am a BJP supporter and want the same party to come back. We feel safe with Narendra Modi as the PM. He has represented us at international platforms and is working for country's well-being. Mayor and MLAs are working to the best at their own level. Benefit of scheme should reach to backward sections of society.

