 MP: Collector asks officials to restore temples at Chakraghat area in Sagar
MP: Collector asks officials to restore temples at Chakraghat area in Sagar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has directed the officials to restore the ancient temples around Chakraghat and decorate them with façade lighting.

The collector made the statement at the time of inspecting the progress of various projects under Smart City Limited.

Arya was accompanied by chief executive officer of Smart City Limited Chandra Shekhar Shukla.

Both of them examined the work of elevated corridor, restoration of sports complex, beautification of Lakha Banjara Lake and road phase-3 from Ambedkar trisection to Rahadgarh Bridge.

Arya asked the officials to put flag stones on the pathway around the lake as soon as possible.

He also took feedback on the quality of electricity poles brought for lighting the pathway.

Since Arya found many electric poles below standard, he asked the officials to replace them with the better ones and start the work soon.

The surroundings should be beautified, and a gate should be installed at the boundary wall near Chakraghat, so that citizens can perform various religious rites.

The construction of the Ghats should be completed within the stipulated time, Arya said.

There should be railings of one-meter-long pipes on the concrete crash barriers at the elevated corridor from Chakraghat to Deendayal Chowk, so that there may not be any accidents, Arya said.

He directed the officials to lay paver blocks on the premises of the sports complex.

He said all electric poles should be shifted towards the building line and power wires properly arranged.

To widen the road, encroachments should be removed so that there may not be any problem for smooth flow of traffic, Arya said. The sharp turns should be made smooth to avoid accidents, Arya said. Many officials of Smart City Limited and those of district administration were present during the inspection.

