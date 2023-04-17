MP: Measles outbreak in Sagar town as 33 more test positive; 137 children infected in fortnight

Mumbai: BMC to shut down 7 measles health posts | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 33 positive cases of Measles have been reported in Rahatgarh, Sagar District on Sunday . However, district administration said that 137 children were affected in the last 15 days.

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “ around 33 patients have been tested positive in Rahatgarh. It is peak season of measles so it is not a much concern. However, we have launched a multi-pronged strategy to control it. Even religious leaders were told to encourage people affected by Measles to consult doctors and not fall for superstitions.”

Sagar Collector Deepak Arya said, “ 137 patients have been detected in last 15 days. Two to five wards are most affected in Rahatgarh. We have started organizing camps for vaccination. Earlier, a community denied vaccination but we convinced them.”