 MP: Measles outbreak in Sagar town as 33 more test positive; 137 children infected in fortnight
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Measles outbreak in Sagar town as 33 more test positive; 137 children infected in fortnight

MP: Measles outbreak in Sagar town as 33 more test positive; 137 children infected in fortnight

The district administration launched a multi-pronged strategy to control Measles.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC to shut down 7 measles health posts | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 33 positive cases of Measles have been reported in Rahatgarh, Sagar District on Sunday . However, district administration said that 137 children were affected in the last 15 days.

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “ around 33 patients have been tested positive in Rahatgarh. It is peak season of measles so it is not a much concern. However, we have launched a multi-pronged strategy to control it. Even religious leaders were told to encourage people affected by Measles to consult doctors and not fall for superstitions.”

Sagar Collector Deepak Arya said, “ 137 patients have been detected in last 15 days. Two to five wards are most affected in Rahatgarh. We have started organizing camps for vaccination. Earlier, a community denied vaccination but we convinced them.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 3 die, 4 hospitalised after consuming toddy in Dhar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Measles outbreak in Sagar town as 33 more test positive; 137 children infected in fortnight

MP: Measles outbreak in Sagar town as 33 more test positive; 137 children infected in fortnight

Bhopal: Sporadic light rain wets city; likely to continue in many parts of state

Bhopal: Sporadic light rain wets city; likely to continue in many parts of state

Bhopal: Mukheja wins second trial on the trot; Aishwary comes second

Bhopal: Mukheja wins second trial on the trot; Aishwary comes second

Bhopal: Easter Mahotsav held at St Joseph Co-ed School

Bhopal: Easter Mahotsav held at St Joseph Co-ed School

Madhya Pradesh: Food safety officials seize four quintals of adulterated milk cake

Madhya Pradesh: Food safety officials seize four quintals of adulterated milk cake